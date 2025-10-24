BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A $34 million adaptive reuse project is breathing new life into the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital in Buffalo, converting three hospital buildings into 80 units of affordable housing.

Belmont Housing Resources has partnered with Montante Construction to transform the historic medical facility into much-needed housing for families in Western New York.

"This is targeted for families with incomes that range between 30 to 80 percent of the area median income," said Brad Packard, President & CEO of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY.

The need for affordable housing in the region has become increasingly urgent as costs continue to rise.

"I think we are all aware of the effects of inflation," Packard said. "We've seen housing costs begin to really skyrocket over the past 3 to 5 years, and when we look at income growth relative to that proportion, there's an imbalance there."

WATCH: Former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital in Buffalo being converted into 80 affordable housing units

Construction on the adaptive reuse project began in September 2024, and developers say the work has presented unique challenges.

"I would say this has been an extremely complex and challenging project," said Douglas Elia from Montante Construction.

Despite the complexity, progress is evident throughout the buildings. Work is currently about 60% complete.

"That first year, there was a lot of demolition, abatement, and structural work that had to happen," Elia said. "Some of that's still going on now, but this past summer was a big milestone where we moved in, moved to painting, flooring, and millwork."

Belmont Housing Resources A rendering of the final concept for the 875 Lafayette Project at the Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Homeopathic Hospital.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in July 2026. Once completed, the housing development will become the newest component of the larger Lancaster Square development at Gates Circle, which already includes Canterbury Woods, a renovated parking garage, and several updated buildings.

"I feel there is going to be a lot of vibrancy, a lot of life, and it's going to be great for Western New York," Elia said.

"This is really a new neighborhood, a new community mixed income, mixed use, and that was important to us," Packard said.

Future residents will have access to several amenities, including a community courtyard, on-site laundry facilities, and incentivized rates at the updated parking garage.

Those interested in applying for one of the units can find more information at belmonthousingwny.org. Unit marketing information is expected to be on the Belmont Housing website in January of 2026.