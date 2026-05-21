Former Erie County narcotics chief charged with unsafe storage of gun found in damaged, abandoned Tesla

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Erie County Sheriff's narcotics chief D.J. Granville was charged with a misdemeanor of unsafe storage of a gun, which was found in a damaged Tesla that had been left abandoned in Niagara Square Tuesday night, Buffalo police records obtained by 7 News show.

Granville was issued an appearance ticket on a charge of first-degree failing to safely store firearms, which is a level A misdemeanor, the highest level misdemeanor.

Police sources tell 7 News that Granville went to the B District police station in Downtown Buffalo on Wednesday night to be charged. Sources also say there's video evidence that shows someone other than Granville was driving the Tesla and that he was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Tesla, a gray 2022 Model T3, is registered to Buffalo Biodiesel.

The company said in a statement to 7 News that they had retained Granville's security company "to conduct internal and external investigations and assistance in prosecutions of criminal acts against the company that typically involve organized crime which has been previously reported by multiple news agencies over many years."

Granville has been the subject of multiple investigations and numerous news stories after he crashed his county-owned vehicle into seven parked cars along several blocks in Buffalo in April 2024.

In August 2025, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines. The restitution agreement with the county then followed.

Granville retired from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on March 27 of this year.

According to a Buffalo police report about the Tuesday night incident, Buffalo police responded at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a "suspicious vehicle that was left abandoned after being involved in a PDO [property damage only] at 65 Niagara Square." 65 Niagara Square is Buffalo City Hall.

Officers found the Tesla was left running and unlocked, and that the front driver's side of the vehicle was damaged.

Officers searched the car and found in the trunk, which is located in the front of Teslas, a bag that contained a black Glock 43 "with one round in the chamber and a full magazine." They also found prescription medication and a wallet containing a work ID and a badge, along with other items.

The report notes that a federal court officer called 911 about the incident and reported that a "while male wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue shirt, and tan pants got out of the vehicle and began walking away towards a silver or light blue sedan." The federal court building is located next to City Hall in Niagara Square.

The police report also says that a Buffalo police officer, detective and lieutenant tried to contact the subject, presumably Granville, to let him know his property had been recovered inside the vehicle, but could not reach him.

Granville's attorney, Terry Connors, said Granville was not operating the Tesla but that the gun did legally belong to him.

Buffalo Biodiesel officials said that the Tesla was "driven by an employee who was off-duty." They also said Granville was not the driver or a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The statement said Buffalo Biodiesel is cooperating with the police on the investigation and they're also conducting an internal investigation.

Granville is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on July 1.