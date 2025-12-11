Former Buffalo Police Department Chief of Detectives Craig Macy to be named interim BPD commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Craig Macy, the Buffalo Police Department's former chief of detectives, will be named the interim Police Commissioner on January 1 as Sean Ryan takes office as the next mayor of the City of Buffalo.

“I am grateful for Craig Macy’s willingness to step into this role. He is widely respected in the Department and has demonstrated consistent, results-driven service to this city. His leadership will ensure stability and professionalism at the Buffalo Police Department while we complete our nationwide search.” - Buffalo Mayor-elect Sean Ryan

Macy, 44, retired from the Buffalo Police Department in August after serving in a wide array of positions, including as a lieutenant of the former Neighborhood Engagement Team to as well as the chief of detectives.

Al Wright, the current commissioner, said in a press release shortly after Macy retired that he played a pivotal role in decreasing gun violence in Buffalo over the last three years.

"I would like to specifically thank former Chief of Detectives Craig Macy for his work the last three years, as we saw a steady decline in homicides, shootings, and violent crime under his watch," Wright said. "The staggering declines we are announcing today have been in no small part due to the strong leadership of Chief Macy in the Detective Division."

John Davidson, the president of the Buffalo police union, issued the statement in response to the news of Macy being named interim commissioner:

“While The Buffalo PBA values the continued collaboration with the current command staff, we are looking forward to further strengthening our relationship with the department, knowing that Craig Macy will be back in the fold. I personally have found him to be well respected by the members and extremely professional in all that he does.”

Macy's appointment is an interim one, and a national search remains underway for the position of police commissioner.

Earlier this month, Ryan announced his first round of appointments, naming four deputy mayors who will each oversee between two and five City Hall departments.

WATCH: Buffalo mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces first round of appointments

'To promote accountability': Buffalo mayor-elect Sean Ryan announces first round of appointments

Ryan's transition team is expected to announce the appointments of a few more commissioners as soon as Friday.