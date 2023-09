Tonight is the Bills' season opener and that means the Chippewa Block Party s back in action!

Tonight is the first of six block parties happening this season. There are still a limited amount of tickets available for tonight's party. You can buy them online or at the door for $20.

Chippewa Street in Downtown Buffalo is expected to close around 3PM-3:30PM. If you're traveling downtown, be aware of the detours around the area.