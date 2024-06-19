Fire erupts in Cobblestone District, property at center of eminent domain fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire has erupted on the corner of South Park Avenue and Illinois, in between the Cobblestone Historic District and KeyBank Center, Tuesday evening.

Several Buffalo Fire Department trucks and police cruisers are on scene.

Smoke can be seen filling the air from a distance.

The building is 110-118 South Park. This is a building at the center of an eminent domain battle with the City of Buffalo.

The Buffalo Common Council had approved the findings and determination statement supporting eminent domain for properties located at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in the Cobblestone Historic District, in March 2023.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitchell Nowkowski previously stated “The structures at 110-118 South Park are a blight on the Cobblestone Historic District that are impairing the area's potential for economic growth. Acquiring these properties is both the right thing to do, and necessary to preserve this district. There is a substantial public benefit to this procedure."

There is a large fire in the Cobblestone district. Several Buffalo Fire trucks on the scene. Working to get more details. @wkbw pic.twitter.com/oxq9jKBLSr — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) June 19, 2024

Can’t get close enough but it looks like the building is on the corner of South Park and Illinois.. appears to be in between Cobblestone and the arena. At least a half dozen Buffalo Fire trucks on scene. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qG9hgEpSFa — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) June 19, 2024

