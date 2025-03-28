'Feel comfortable asking for help': Community responder program in the works for Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Let's say there's a disturbance in your neighborhood. You think to call 911, but it's not violent or an emergency, so what do you do?

One organization wants to create a new resource, a number you can call to de-escalate, help and respond to those kind of situations in our community.

"We just want to create a program where people feel comfortable asking for help in a way where they don't feel like they're going to get in trouble," said Samantha Nephew, Communications Specialist for the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

Taylor Epps Nephew at the Buffalo Center for Health Equity



They're starting a pilot in Buffalo's East Side, specifically in Cold Springs and Masten, with a goal to officially launch by the end of the year.

The goal is to help you and help law enforcement.

80% of the calls Buffalo Police receive are not criminal or violent, according to the Partnership for the Public Good.

"So it saves a lot of different people, different entities time and money," said Nephew.

But you may have questions or concerns, so they're having a listening session on March 29 from 12-2pm at the Health Science Center at Canisius University, the red brick building.

Taylor Epps Community Listening Session on March 29



