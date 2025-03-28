'Feel comfortable asking for help': Community responder program in the works for Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Let's say there's a disturbance in your neighborhood. You think to call 911, but it's not violent or an emergency, so what do you do?
One organization wants to create a new resource, a number you can call to de-escalate, help and respond to those kind of situations in our community.
"We just want to create a program where people feel comfortable asking for help in a way where they don't feel like they're going to get in trouble," said Samantha Nephew, Communications Specialist for the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.
They're starting a pilot in Buffalo's East Side, specifically in Cold Springs and Masten, with a goal to officially launch by the end of the year.
The goal is to help you and help law enforcement.
80% of the calls Buffalo Police receive are not criminal or violent, according to the Partnership for the Public Good.
"So it saves a lot of different people, different entities time and money," said Nephew.
But you may have questions or concerns, so they're having a listening session on March 29 from 12-2pm at the Health Science Center at Canisius University, the red brick building.
To register, click here.