BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two months after record rainfall caused flash flooding in North Buffalo, the federal government is in town offering disaster recovery loans to those impacted.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to those affected and has opened a temporary field office at the Ellwood Volunteer Firehouse in the Town of Tonawanda, where neighbors can get guidance on how to apply.

"We are here to assist all the people who suffered damage in the recent storms," said Carlos Narvaez of the Small Business Administration.

The loans are open to property owners, renters, non profit organizations and small businesses impacted by the flooding, with interest rates starting at 3% according to Narvaez.

Days after the floods, I spoke to Justin Hofschneider, owner of small business Wine on Hertel. His basement was flooded with approximately 2ft of water on Sept. 3. I caught up with him on Monday to see what he makes of the loans.

"Truthfully, it's not a good fit for me and my business," Hofschneider said.

WATCH: Federal disaster recovery loans available for Buffalo, Northtowns residents hit by September flooding

Federal disaster loans available for North Buffalo, Northtowns flood victims

He told me he does not want to take on debt after already paying for the cleanup.

"I was truly hoping for grants because I lost $20,000 worth of things and I just spent the last two months getting right again," Hofschneider said.

Those interested in applying can head to the temporary field office at Ellwood Volunteer Fire Department at 1000 Englewood Avenue, or apply at sba.gov/disaster. The field office is open through November 16. The deadline to apply is December 18.

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