BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than two years after 21-year-old Allen Angel Ruiz was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Niagara Street, his family is speaking out following the guilty plea of the man responsible for his death.

Last month, 29-year-old Brian Borth of Tonawanda pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

WATCH: Family speaks out after guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old skateboarder

Family speaks out after guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old skateboarder

Ruiz's mother, Elena Hernandez, said the plea brings little comfort as her family continues to grieve the loss of her son.

"Allen was a very smart boy. He was full of light," Hernandez said. "I could go on, but I don't have words."

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According to investigators, Ruiz was riding his skateboard home from his first day of work at Sonic on May 8, 2024, when Borth struck him from behind on Niagara Street. Authorities said Borth was speeding, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and left the scene after the crash.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police located Borth the night of the crash, Hernandez said her family spent months waiting for accountability. It was not until October 2025, roughly 17 months after the crash, that Borth was indicted on charges including manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter.

"There is not enough jail time that will amount to it," Hernandez said.

Borth is scheduled to be sentenced in August and faces up to 15 years in prison.

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Still, Hernandez said no sentence will ever replace the son she lost.

"I don't even care what he pleads to," she said. "At the end of the day, he took my son's life."

More than two years later, Hernandez said the pain remains as strong as ever. She remembers Allen as a loving young man whose smile, laughter and kindness touched everyone around him.

"He was only 21 and had just started his life," she said.

Now, Hernandez hopes sharing Allen's story will serve as a reminder for drivers to slow down, stay alert and never get behind the wheel impaired.

"People have to be very cautious on the streets," Hernandez said. "It could have been anybody. Not even just my son. It could have been anybody, and they would be sitting in the same spot I am."

She hopes her family's loss can help prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

