Family, police ask for help in solving deadly shooting of Buffalo teen as BPD launches new initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been more than two months since 14-year-old Jazzmine Fomby was shot and killed at a party on Alexander Place.

Fomby was one of six young people shot on the night of May 4 at the gathering, she was the only one who died in the chaotic scene.

Over two months later, no one has been arrested.

“Shooter or shooters involved in this, consider turning yourself in,” Mayor Brown said after the shooting. “If you have any conscious or any remorse that you killed a 14-year-old girl, you should contact the Buffalo Police and turn yourself in.” 'Turn yourself in': Strong message sent after 6 teens were shot in Buffalo, 14-year-old girl killed

"I am a little upset why no one has spoken about this yet," said her mother Angel Myree.

On Tuesday, Buffalo police unveiled a new push to help solve this case as well as other homicides in the city.

According to police, they will be working directly with families of victims to encourage witnesses to speak up.

Mayor Byron Brown said this is the start of a new approach and that a new case will be featured once a month.

"We know someone knows something about what happened that night. If you saw something, say something, no detail is too small," he said.

After the deadly shooting, Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a $7,500 reward for information. 14-year-old girl killed in Buffalo shooting identified; Crime Stoppers offers reward for information

"I would like for people to speak up. We need it a lot more. It's not snitching. We need answers," said her grandmother in a video posted by BPD on social media.

"If you love her and if you're her real friend tell somebody," said her aunt in the video.

Police are asking anyone with information to go to Crime Stoppers where tips can be made confidentially. You can call 716-867-6161 or download the Buffalo Tips app to send a tip.