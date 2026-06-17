BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The widow and son of Nurul Amin Shah Alam came to Erie County Hall on Wednesday, delivering a petition calling for the Erie County Legislature to hold a public hearing with the Erie County Sheriff's Office on the Rohingya refugee's time at the holding center and his release to Border Patrol.

Shah Alam was found dead across from KeyBank Center on Feb. 24. Five days earlier, his family had posted bail for him after he had spent months in jail on assault, burglary and criminal mischief charges. They were outside the jail waiting for him to come out, but he never emerged.

Instead, Border Patrol agents picked him up. When they realized he was not eligible for deportation, they dropped him off at a Tim Hortons in Riverside that night. The Tim Hortons was not open — only the drive-thru was — and he ended up downtown, where he died.

Multiple investigations remain underway.

Assemblyman Jon Rivera helped the family file the petition.

"We began an online petition and it was shared with many, many people, so we just submitted today to the county legislature a petition of almost 700 signatures," Rivera said.

Rivera said he hopes the legislature will hold the sheriff's office accountable.

"In the past, they've held the sheriff accountable on all kinds of things. Just a few weeks prior, the sheriff's office was here discussing their take-home car policy. I was hopeful that the legislature would, you know, attempt to hold the sheriff's office more accountable for something far more serious than that," Rivera said.

WATCH: Family of Rohingya refugee who died in Erie County delivers petition for public hearing

Family of Rohingya refugee who died in Erie County delivers petition for public hearing

Speaking through an interpreter, Shah Alam's widow said she wants to make sure what happened to her husband doesn't happen to anyone else.

"This is not going to be the first and this is not going to be the last, because there will be many more things happening like this. So we want answers so that things like this not happen again in the future," Fatimah Abdul-Roshid said.

Shah Alam's son, Mohamad Faisal Nurul Amin, said the family is grateful for the support they've received.

"I just want to thank everybody who signed the petition because it's not easy. They are supporting us, meaning they are supporting the entire community, the Erie community, and we are very grateful for their support," Mohamad said.

The Erie County Legislature meets next on June 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

