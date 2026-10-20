BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family and colleagues of 41-year-old Tia Brown are remembering her for the kindness she showed others and the impact she made on the people around her after she was killed in a crash in Hamburg.

Brown died in a crash on Camp Road Saturday night. Police are still investigating what happened.

Brown worked at Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM), where colleagues say she made a lasting impression behind the scenes.

"She was really the heart of this place," BTPM Chief Marketing Officer Heather Hare said.

Hare said Brown had a gift for making others feel good about their work and was always willing to go above and beyond for the people around her.

Brown’s impact extended beyond her career.

More than a decade ago, her mother and sister lost their home in a fire.

Although Brown was far away at the time, she found a way to help her family by organizing an online fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

Her sister, Krystina Lewis, said that willingness to help others was a defining part of who Brown was.

Lewis said Brown was heavily involved in different aspects of the community.

"She was always willing to give out a helping hand to everybody," Lewis said.

WATCH: Family, colleagues remember Tia Brown after fatal Hamburg crash

Family, colleagues remember Tia Brown after fatal Hamburg crash

Now, Lewis is struggling with the loss of someone she could always turn to.

"It just sucks that I can't call her anymore," Lewis said. "I can't go to her house when I go to Buffalo. It's just really hard."

As she grieves, Lewis said hearing from the many people whose lives her sister touched has brought some comfort.

"I'm honestly amazed that all of these people loved my sister," Lewis said. "It really makes me feel like my sister is here in some type of way and they still get to see her and feel her, and that's amazing."

For Brown’s family and colleagues, her death leaves a painful absence. But they say the kindness she showed and the connections she built are part of what they will carry with them.

Lewis is raising money to help with the family's expenses.