Explore & More and Shea's Performing Arts Center unveil new interactive theater exhibit for children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More Children's Museum and Shea's Performing Arts Center unveiled a new immersive exhibit today called "A Voyage to the Stage."

The interactive showcase transforms the museum's popular packet boat play space, giving children a backstage pass to the magic of theater. Families are encouraged to explore everything from stage curtains to lighting and costumes.

The collaboration is part of celebrating the centennial anniversary of Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The announcement was made on the birthday of Shea's founder, Michael Shea.

"It's really engaging because you can have multiple kids playing and really producing a mini performance here and they are just working together. For me it's a confidence builder, it's socialization, and it's just plain fun," Michelle Urbanczyk said.

"This was a collaboration that started some time ago to allow those who come to Explore and More, parents and their kids, to see the behind the science making of a theatre production and that's what this display is all about," Brian Higgins said.

"A Voyage to the Stage" is now open for play at Explore & More. The new exhibit was made possible with support from Five Star Bank.