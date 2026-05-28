BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County lawmakers voted Thursday to override County Executive Mark Poloncarz's veto of a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows while under adult supervision.

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to override the veto, making Erie County one of the last eligible counties in New York State to opt into the youth hunting program.

The measure allows junior hunting license holders ages 12 and 13 to hunt big game, including deer, when accompanied by a supervising adult. Supporters say the law expands an already established hunting program and promotes firearm conservation, safety and family tradition.

"This is a program that's implemented across the state everywhere except Erie County and Rockland County," Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo said. "It's been going on for years, and we know that it's a successful and safe program."

Lorigo and other supporters pointed to data from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, saying more than 9,000 youth hunts have taken place statewide with zero reported injuries, license revocations or hunting-related incidents involving youth participants.

Supporters also emphasized that youth hunters in the same age group are already allowed to hunt small game using similar firearms and crossbows. They argued the law extends access to deer hunting with strict adult supervision and mandatory safety training.

"It's hours of safety training and conservation training. I think it's actually a really good opportunity to show 12 and 13-year-olds how to properly handle a firearm," Lorigo said.

WATCH: Erie County lawmakers override veto, allow 12 and 13-year-olds to deer hunt with adult supervision

Erie County lawmakers override veto, allow 12 and 13-year-olds to deer hunt with adult supervision

The law had been previously vetoed by Poloncarz, who cited safety concerns involving young people using firearms.

"The legislature has an opportunity to override my veto, and they may do that, and if they do it, that's their constitutional right. But if they do that, and a child dies in the future, my conscience will be clean that I did everything possible to potentially prevent that death," Poloncarz said.

Supporters of the override said the program gives children an opportunity to spend time outdoors while learning firearm handling and conservation practices.

"I think that this is awesome, that we can get these devices out of the kids' hands and out into the outdoors," Diane Steel of the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs said. "Teach them how to preserve our natural resources and conservation, and just teach them safe gun handling."

With the override vote, documents will now be filed with New York State, and will take effect immediately.