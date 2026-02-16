Erie County develops 'Extreme Temperature Plan' after community finds hot spots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As extreme heat waves and bitter cold snaps become more frequent, Erie County is turning to community voices and data to guide how it prepares for dangerous weather.

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning hosted a public presentation at the Delavan Grider Community Center to outline its developing Extreme Temperature Plan, an effort aimed at improving the county’s response to both extreme heat and extreme cold.

For community member Cindy Stroud, the issue is personal. She attended the meeting to better understand how residents, especially people experiencing homelessness, are protected during cold spells and heat waves.

"When it’s extremely cold, we have a lot of people living on the street," Stroud said. "Where are they going? How do we help them? Do they know it’s going to be extremely cold that day?"

County officials say the plan is being built using community-driven data, including findings from a Heat Watch Campaign conducted in August 2025. More than 60 volunteers helped collect temperature data across neighborhoods, revealing that urban areas with fewer trees, less vegetation, and older housing tend to experience higher temperatures.

Dr. Susan Clark, an associate professor at the University at Buffalo, said the data highlights the need for coordinated planning.

"We’re dealing with increasing frequency of extreme heat events, but also concerns about extreme cold," Clark said. "And right now, we don’t have a formal plan for extreme heat events. This process brings all of our partners together to change that."

Clark said the plan will focus on long-term solutions such as increasing tree canopy, adding shading structures, and improving housing weatherization while also ensuring residents know how to stay safe during cold weather events through programs like Cold Blue.

Stroud said the lack of shade in some neighborhoods is already noticeable.

"We’re trying to educate the community and get people to plant trees," she said. "Especially on the East Side when summer comes, we don’t have any shade."

Josh Wilson, sustainability manager for the county, said a climate vulnerability assessment identified extreme heat as one of Erie County’s greatest future risks, with projections showing significantly more 90-degree days and even triple-digit temperatures by the end of the century.

The county received a state grant to develop the Extreme Temperature Plan, building on its Community Climate Action Plan adopted in 2024. Existing resources include energy assistance programs for heating and cooling, as well as emergency services for people experiencing homelessness during cold weather.

Wilson said the next step is expanding those protections for heat emergencies.

"We need to have the same kind of response for heat," Wilson said, pointing to cooling shelters and potential code red-style programs to protect people most exposed to extreme temperatures.

A draft of the Extreme Temperature Plan is expected by the fall. Community input will continue to play a key role in shaping the final version.

You can find Erie County's Erie County Extreme Temperatures Survey here.

