'Enjoy it for the moment': Check out the art pieces of ChalkFest 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wind and rain isn't the best weather mix to make chalk art, but the talented artists participating in ChalkFest 2024 made it work.

This year's theme was Mythical Creatures, artists making their works inside the grain elevators and under the zip lines at RiverWorks.

Buffalo RiverWorks This mythical creature got a lot of love in the online people's choice vote



They had from Saturday til Sunday afternoon to get their work done.

Buffalo RiverWorks Another 'People's Choice' favorite drawing of a mermaid



Artists say it's fun to use chalk as an art tool.

"It's just temporary, so you see it for a day or two," said Aaron O'Brian, a Chalkfest artist. "There's so much phenomenal pieces of art out here and people put in all this time and effort and you just enjoy it for the moment."