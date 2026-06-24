BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in Buffalo's Elmwood Village are telling 7 News they were blindsided by unexpected repair costs after National Fuel discovered gas leaks inside their homes during a neighborhood pipeline replacement project.

Homeowners living at Brantford Place received a letter in February from National Fuel explaining that the company is upgrading old, underground pipelines in the area.

National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel said the company is required by the Public Service Commission to replace more than 100 miles of aging pipe every year.

WATCH: Elmwood Village residents face unexpected costs in National Fuel pipeline project

Elmwood Village residents face unexpected costs in National Fuel pipeline project

But some residents say the letter did not prepare them for what came next.

"None of us knew that we were going to have to have service work done in our homes as a result of this," George Olmsted said.

Crews discovered a gas leak in Olmsted's 1890 EB Green style home, and he had to pay a plumber for unexpected repairs.

WKBW George Olmsted, resident.

"That wasn't contained in the letter saying you're having new gas lines, and you're going to have to repair any damage in the interior house as a result of this new connection," Olmsted said.

Brantford Place resident Barbara O'Brien experienced the same problem and was without heat last March.

"I was very upset. I was shocked, because I lived there. I never smelled gas," O'Brien said.

O'Brien's gas was off for three days.

WKBW Brantford Place resident Barbara O'Brien.

"It was off for three days...toward the end of day two -- I had my coat on in the house," O'Brien said.

Around the corner on Soldiers Circle, Therese Forton-Barnes is now dealing with the same issue.

"But nothing said your gas line could be shut off," Forton-Barnes said.

WKBW Therese Forton-Barnes, resident.

Forton-Barnes is currently without gas as a plumber makes repairs in her home to a gas leak. She said she came forward to warn others in the neighborhood.

"I spoke up because I don't want people to experience what we've all had to experience in the neighborhood, that people are prepared for this. This could happen to you," Forton-Barnes said.

I brought these concerns directly to Merkel.

“A gas leak is a safety issue, and we have to turn it off so that it gets fixed right away, so that we can turn the service back on," Merkle said.

When asked what National Fuel says to a resident who had her gas turned off in March and was left with no heat and no hot water, Merkel acknowledged the difficulty of working in Western New York's climate.

WKBW National Fuel spokesperson Karen Merkel.

"Sadly, because of our extreme Western New York weather, we have to work year-round. We try not to do this, but a gas leak is a safety issue, and we have to turn it off so that it gets fixed right away," Merkel said.

Merkel also clarified the boundary of National Fuel's responsibility. The company is responsible for piping from the main line in the street to the customer's meter.

"The customer is then responsible for the service line, or we call it the house line, that goes from the gas meter inside the house to all of the customers' gas appliances and equipment," Merkel said.

Merkel added that National Fuel's top priority is the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas.

"Our priority is the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas, and with their priority, safety is number one," Merkel said.

National Fuel says it tries to provide at least two weeks' notice before construction begins and encourages residents with questions to speak directly with field supervisors on-site. The company says residents throughout Western New York should expect to see similar projects as it continues replacing aging infrastructure.

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