Elim Christian Fellowship Church mourns the loss of Bishop T. Anthony Bronner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a Facebook post, Elim Christian Fellowship announced the passing of their leader, Bishop T. Anthony Bronner.

"As we mourn his earthly departure, we also celebrate the brilliance of his legacy, one that will continue to guide us, inspire us, and challenge us to lead with integrity, love with conviction, and serve with excellence," the post read.

Leaders in WNY shared their condolences, including Acting Mayor Christ Scanlon and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

"He was a pillar of strength, compassion, and spiritual leadership in Buffalo. Through his ministry at Elim Christian Fellowship, he guided thousands, uplifted families, and helped shape the moral fabric of our city," wrote Scanlon.

Church members and neighbors also shared their condolences in the comments of the post.

Further details about opportunities to honor Bishop Bronner's life and ministry have not yet been shared.