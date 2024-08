BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaware Avenue is closed, in downtown Buffalo, between West Eagle and Church Street after an overnight water main break.

This is in front of the Erie County Court building and the Erie County Holding Center.

Crews are working to fix the main break and have a large hole cut in the street.

Overnight, Buffalo Water told 7 News, it's unclear how this happened and it's unclear how long crews will be out there working.