Donations being accepted for Buffalo musicians after water main break flooded practice spaces

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A water main break in Buffalo has left dozens of local musicians without instruments and equipment, after flooding destroyed a rehearsal space building that houses local bands.

The break occurred at Hertel Avenue and Military Road, severely damaging the practice facility and flooding musicians' cars in addition to their gear. Local musicians are now out thousands of dollars worth of equipment, according to members of the Buffalo music community.

Major water main break in Buffalo causes significant flooding and damage

The community is rallying to help affected artists by collecting donated instruments, amplifiers, PA systems and other professional-grade equipment.

Right now, donations are being accepted at two locations:

Third Space Cafe and Entertainment:

777 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Mon: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Boulevard Music Lessons:

1090 Niagara Falls Blvd

Town of Tonawanda, NY 14150

Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Musicians can also contact Sara Elizabeth via email at saraelizabeth@musicisart.org to arrange equipment pickup. Organizers are exploring additional relief efforts, including a potential benefit concert at a local venue.

Maria Sebastian, a member of the Buffalo music community, told me the popular rehearsal space on Hertel and Military Road was impacted by the flood. She said they will organize a benefit on Wednesday, Feb. 18 there at 7 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, on 1010 Elmwood Ave.