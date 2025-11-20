'Does your heart good': 27th annual of Boxes of Love to feed 3,500 families in need this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to the season of giving, the Buffalo Dream Center goes above and beyond, and this year is no different.

"It's grown into something wonderful," said Pastor Eric Johns. "Our mobile food pantry goes all hear long, the lines have been longer than ever, there really is a great need right now."

It's the 27th year of Boxes of Love, where volunteers pack bags of groceries to feed 3,500 families.

"I'm blessed, so I try to bless others," said Paul Colson, who's been volunteering for 20+ years. "When we started doing this, there were so few people, there were 4-500 families, and that was a ton, now he's helping thousands! It's just fantastic."

After the groceries, they'll wrap presents for thousands of kids.

"It's just such a blessing, it does your heart good to reach out and help other people," said Linda Alexander from St. Catharines.

And the week of Thanksgiving, Johns' sons will carry on his tradition of living on the streets to raise awareness about homelessness.