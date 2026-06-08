Dinner for Champions: Buffalo cancer survivors gather for elegant night of connection and hope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo cancer survivors and their families came together for an elegant dinner on National Cancer Survivor Day, sharing inspiring stories and making meaningful connections.

The event, called Dinner for Champions, took place at Metropolitan on Main Street in Buffalo. It was hosted by Jes Breathe, a local cancer awareness nonprofit founded by Buffalo native Gina Davis.

Attendees gathered for great food while also sharing their own inspiring stories and making meaningful connections.

Those who missed today's event can still support the cause. The Gina Davis Walk and Ride 4 Hope is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, starting at MLK Park, with the goal of raising cancer awareness.