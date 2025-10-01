'No room for fear': Buffalo woman shares breast cancer journey, now 16 years cancer-free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gina Davis was 44 years old when she received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2009. Now 60 and 16 years cancer-free, the Buffalo native is using her experience to educate and empower others facing similar battles.

Davis prefers a specific term when describing her journey.

"I am a cancer champion," Davis said.

The mother of two discovered her cancer during a routine mammogram at a regular doctor's appointment. She didn't suspect anything was wrong beforehand.

According to a 2011 study based on the 2003 National Health Interview Survey, it was found that among breast cancer survivors diagnosed between 1980 and 2003:



17,425 female participants

43% reported finding the cancer themselves (25% through a self-exam and 18% by accident)

43% reported mammography as the method of detection

For Davis, the discovery came during what started as a routine screening.

"I'm sitting there and it's kind of a long time. Then they just want me to take another test and another test. And I said, 'OK'. And then after the second test, they wanted me to do a biopsy and I said, 'OK'. I'm not stopping to think like, 'oh my goodness, something's wrong'," Davis said.

The confirmation call came while she was at work. Davis described feeling shocked but not consumed by fear. She recalled telling her husband and two kids when she found out.

"They weren't scared," she said. "Normally, when people hear 'cancer,' they are like, 'Oh my God,' but they didn't cry. They weren't scared, and I guess because they see the strength in me. That's why I wanted to be strong before I even told them. Then, I told my dad, and he was really worried, and I was like, 'Dad. I'll be all right,'" Davis said.

Davis underwent a lumpectomy, had a port inserted and went through chemotherapy and radiation. During treatment, she experienced side effects that affected her daily functioning.

"It hit me all of a sudden, and I didn't know what it was, and I ended up in the hospital for three days," Davis said. "But my nurse explained everything to me and I understood. My main concern was just understanding what I had to go through."

Her recovery journey wasn't easy, but Davis remained focused on overcoming the challenges.

"I really didn't have no room for fear. I didn't," Davis said.

For those currently fighting cancer, Davis offered specific advice.

"I want them to stay stress-free, watch a funny movie, laugh, just have laughter is a great medicine and just, just really stay hydrated and eat as many fruits and vegetables as possible that is not GMO vegetables or fruit," Davis said.

Over the past 16 years, since her diagnosis, Davis has dedicated herself to spreading breast cancer awareness through nonprofit work. Her "JES Breathe" nonprofit serves as a global mission to support, celebrate and empower all types of cancer champions and their families.

If needed, breast cancer resources within Western New York can be found on 211WNY.org.