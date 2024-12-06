'Love to see people from outside the area': Allentown and Hertel businesses ready to welcome holiday shoppers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Fewer than 20 days until Christmas and the holiday shopping season is in full gear, but some small businesses got off to a tough start last weekend when lake effect snows prevented travel.

However, Friday night and this weekend offer a chance for those businesses to reboot as big holiday celebration events are planned.

WKBW Inside the Spoke & Dagger Coffee shop on Hertel Avenue.

I visited the Allentown and Hertel Business Districts where they are ready for shoppers.

“We'll have hot chocolates for everyone,” said Jodie Drew the owner of Spoke & Dagger on Hertel Avenue, a coffee shop and motorcycle apparel and vintage goods store.

WKBW Jodie Drew, owner, Spoke & Dagger on Hertel Avenue.

The Hertel business district will feature a giant holiday tree lighting event and the Hertel Holiday Walk on Friday night.

"It's always the neighborhood people that come out, but we really love to see people from outside the area enjoy our community too,” Drew said.

WKBW Big tree to be lite up on Hertel Avenue in north Buffalo.

Last weekend's snowstorm was a bust for the kickoff of holiday shopping, so many small retailers are looking for a boost this weekend.

"The businesses on Hertel are tiny, mom and pops, you know, the workers are the owners, and so the couple of holiday weekends are really important for a lot of us,” explained Drew.

At Clayton’s Toys on Hertel Avenue, Anne Sciandra told me business was slower last weekend, but they're expecting bigger crowds on Friday.

WKBW Anne Sciandra, Clayton's Toys employee.

"It's a lot of fun, and I love to see the kids and stuff like that. It's just a fun place to be over the holidays,” said Sciandra.

In Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood, shop owners are also gearing up for a big weekend.

"Definitely come down to Allentown whenever you have a spare second, but especially tonight,” said Mickey Harmon.

WKBW Mickey Harmon, co-owner of The Good Stuff Gallery.

Harmon is co-owner of The Good Stuff Gallery on Allen Street and is encouraging you to stop by Allentown Association's First Friday, an event transforming the Allentown streets into a holiday celebration Friday night.

"First Friday is always a robust event for Allentown and we actually feature a horse and carriage ride that will be going up and down the street from six to eight, which is free for families or whoever to come and explore Allentown,” Harmon explained.

WKBW Allen Street shop.

"How important is it to you to your business, to kind of have this holiday boost with the Christmas shopping season?” I asked.

“Well, retail dead time is in January, February, March, so Buffalo really has a lot of spirit, and we do support our local businesses, and people do come out in droves to get that local gift,” Harmon replied.

Shops in both in Allentown and the Hertel District will be open until 9 Friday night.