Dean of D’Youville University's College of Osteopathic Medicine stepping down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — D’Youville University announced that Dr. Shawn Cannon, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, will be stepping down from his role.

The university said it extends its appreciation to Dr. Cannon for his leadership and contributions throughout the college’s founding and pre-accreditation process.

“Dr. Cannon played an instrumental role in helping D’Youville achieve pre-accreditation and in laying the groundwork for Buffalo’s first new medical school in nearly two centuries. We are grateful for his leadership and for the strong foundation he helped establish as we move confidently toward welcoming our inaugural class.” - D’Youville University President Dr. Lorrie Clemo

The university said it has submitted a transition plan to the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) and is awaiting final approval before announcing Dr. Cannon’s successor.

"The College of Osteopathic Medicine continues to move forward at full speed. Applications for the inaugural class remain strong, and interviews for Fall 2026 medical students are already underway," the university said in a release.

Plans to launch the College of Osteopathic Medicine were announced in June. When we spoke to President Clemo, she said the project addresses a critical need of increasing the number of primary care physicians.

“We know that across the country we have a shortage currently of 48,000 primary care physicians,” Clemo said in June. “And in New York State, every county but two has a shortage of healthcare professionals as well.”

Dr. Cannon joined Voices in February when the College of Osteopathic Medicine was proposed. You can watch the full conversation below.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine will be housed at 285 Delaware Avenue, formerly home to M&T Bank, located just off Chippewa Street. The location was chosen for its central access and potential to drive economic activity in the downtown core.

