'Cutting Medicaid will put lives at risk': Western New York communities could face devastating Medicaid cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fierce battle is brewing after House Republicans approved $880 billion in healthcare cuts, which would include major cuts to Medicaid, a move Western New York leaders say will be catastrophic for the most vulnerable populations.

Nearly 40 percent of the Buffalo community relies on Medicaid to access essential healthcare services. With the proposed cuts, leaders fear that many families will be left without vital care, potentially jeopardizing their health and lives.

"Cutting Medicaid will put lives at risk and, in some cases, cost lives,” said Congressman Tim Kennedy.

Kennedy, a Democrat who represents New York's 26th District, which includes the City of Buffalo, is a staunch opponent of the cuts. He is calling on House Republicans to restore Medicaid funding, saying the consequences for those who rely on the program would be disastrous.

WKBW Western New York Congressman Tim Kennedy, a Democratic, whose NY-26 District.

The congressman called the cuts "atrocious, outrageous, and deadly."

Kennedy’s district alone stands to lose $3 billion in Medicaid funding.

Dr. Stephen Turkovich, President of Oishei Children's Hospital, highlighted the serious implications for local health care providers. He shared that between 60 to 70 percent of the hospital's patients are dependent on Medicaid.

WKBW Dr. Stephen Turkovich, President, Oishei Children's Hospital.

"If realized, this cut will be catastrophic to Oishei Children's Hospital and specifically to the children and pregnant women of Western New York,” explained Dr. Turkovich.

Dr. Turkovich emphasized that Oishei has the largest percentage of Medicaid patients of any hospital in New York State.

Health, political, union, and community leaders across Buffalo also spoke out, calling Medicaid cuts an attack on the poor to benefit the nation’s wealthiest.

Pastor George Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, voiced his concerns about the direct consequences of such cuts.

WKBW Pastor George Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

"These policies are going to cause harm and death to innocent people,” Nicholas noted.

Rev. Mark Blue, President of the Buffalo Branch NAACP, warned that these cuts could spark a significant backlash.

WKBW Rev. Mark Blue, President of the Buffalo Branch NAACP.

"There’s going to be an implosion in Washington and there’s going to be a revolt of the Republicans,” responded Rev. Blue.

Dr. Lavonne Ansari, CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, stressed that this fight is about more than politics – it’s about humanity.

WKBW Dr. Lavonne Ansari, CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

"I'm talking about our humanness of being able to be one of the spokes that has health care as its soul,” Dr. Ansari described.

New York State Senator April Baskin voiced her commitment to fighting the cuts.

"Buffalo and Erie County will not stand for inhumanity...and if needed, we will be on a plane to stand behind you," Baskin said.

As local leaders continue to rally against the Medicaid cuts, they warn that hospitals like Oishei could collapse without the crucial funding, leaving families in Buffalo without essential care.

WKBW Outside Children's Hospital.

Dr. Turkovich assured the community that they would continue to fight for access to health care for every child and pregnant woman in the region.

"I will do everything I possibly can to make sure that every child in this community – and every pregnant woman in this community – has access to the care that they need and that's what we will do, and we won't stop until we are done,” Dr. Turkovich said.

Congressman Kennedy urged the community to unite and take action, organizing, mobilizing, and speaking out against the devastating Medicaid cuts proposed by House Republicans.