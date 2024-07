BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews are battling a fire at Metalico Buffalo, a scrap metal recycling company on 127 Fillmore Ave.

There are dark, thick clouds of smoke coming from the property, which is near Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood.

You can see that smoke from all around the city, including the waterfront.

Ed Drantch A view of the smoke entering the Buffalo sky from the water



The heavy smoke can also be seen from as far as North Buffalo.

Kristen Mirand Smoke from the fire at Metallico Buffalo can be seen from North Buffalo



Some surrounding streets are closed while crews battle the flames.