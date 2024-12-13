Buffalo Council member seeks clarity on Braymiller Market loan following closure announcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the announcement of Braymiller Market's closure in Downtown Buffalo, Ellicott District Council member Leah Halton-Pope is calling for transparency regarding the forgivable loan the market received.

"The biggest thing for me is making sure that people know where we stand on this, period, being transparent about what we intend to do," Halton-Pope said.

Last year, Braymiller Market's owner sought financial assistance from the city to offset pandemic-related revenue losses. After months of debate, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) approved a controversial $561,000 forgivable loan for the market.

Now, with the market set to close, Halton-Pope has filed a resolution requesting clarity on the status of that loan.

"I just want clarity from BURA about what the plan is," she explained. "This isn't an attack on Braymiller so much it's just what's the system?"

According to Halton-Pope’s resolution, the agreement between BURA and Braymiller required the market to retain at least seven employees for 12 months and continue operations through December 2025.

"I just want to understand the process. I want to understand what the terms of the agreement were. Some people are saying that it required 18 months. So they were saying that it was a two-year deal that was made," she said.

However, during the announcement regarding Braymiller’s closure, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and BURA Senior Director Scott Billman stated that the market’s owner, Stuart Green, fulfilled the terms of the loan and exceeded certain benchmarks and as a result, the loan will not need to be repaid.

Scanlon said the closure of Braymiller was a direct result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. 'It's just a shame': Braymiller Market in Downtown Buffalo closing just 3 years after grand opening

"Mr. Green and the loan he received, he's met every benchmark that was required those loans and exceeded a number, quite frankly," Scanlon said.

WKBW

"I want to know that they meet all of those benchmarks. And under what provision would they not need to pay back a loan," Halton-Pope said.

Halton-Pope has requested BURA members to answer Council members' questions about the loan at a committee meeting next week.