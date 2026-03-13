'Concerning for my district': Seneca-Babcock Community Association services jeopardized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Services for seniors, children and families in Buffalo's Lovejoy District are in jeopardy after the Seneca-Babcock Community Association lost its top executive and tax-exempt status.

The Seneca-Babcock Community Association on Seneca Street in Buffalo runs programs at five locations, providing vital services including daycare, senior nutrition, food pantries and youth services.

The organization's president and CEO, Brian Pilarski, resigned this week after it was revealed that the organization had lost its tax-exempt status for failing to file IRS returns for nine years.

WKBW Lovejoy District Common Council Member Bryan Bollman.

Lovejoy District Common Council Member Bryan Bollman says the loss of leadership has already started to affect programming in the community.

"There are a lot of people in Lovejoy worried about programming, and I'm hearing from them," Bollman explained. "It's concerning for my district."

Among the programs affected is a daycare program at Hennepin Center, which is expected to close.

"They're trying to stay open for the next week so people can try to find a location to send their kids," Bollman said.

Bollman said the impact extends beyond families with young children.

"Yes, a ton of seniors and constituents are being affected, but there are also employees at these locations," Bollman said.

WKBW Buffalo’s Deputy Mayor Maria Whyte.

Buffalo's Deputy Mayor Maria Whyte tells me the city is now working on two tracks — stabilizing services for the community and addressing governance and fiscal issues.

"The fact that the IRS has pulled the tax-exempt status from the Seneca Babcock Community Association is certainly a significant concern," Whyte said. "Very strong concerns at Seneca-Babcock."

Whyte said the city is focused on residents' care.

"We want to see a continuity of care. We have been in touch with lots of different partners trying to provide that. We had a conference call with the county on Wednesday," Whyte said.

WKBW Seneca-Babcock Community Association.

The city plans to speak with the United Way, Catholic Health and other community centers to explore how they can help.

"There are some neighboring community organizations that might be able to provide support," Whyte said.

Whyte said she was notified earlier this week about the organization's tax-exempt status and confirmed no city funding has been distributed to the association this year.

"I can tell you that this administration has not paid out even a nickel of community development block grant funding this year for the Seneca Babcock Association, because they are out of compliance," Whyte said.

WKBW Doors to the center.

I stepped inside the community association, but was told they have no comment.

WATCH: 'Concerning for my district': Seneca-Babcock Community Association services jeopardized

'Concerning for my district': Seneca-Babcock Community Association services jeopardized

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