'Community needs it': 100+ turkeys being given away during Unity Day at Burgard High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Giving thanks and giving back. More than a dozen community partners are coming together at Burgard High School to feed and inform families in Buffalo.

That's what Unity Day is all about.

"The community needs it," said LeAnthony Freeman, Executive Director of YounitED Academy, one of the organizers. "What we're trying to achieve is the opportunity to be of service; we believe there is a gap we need to fill."

They'll be giving away 100-200 turkeys and nonperishable food items. First-come, first-served.

LeAnthony Freeman Unity Day Flyer

"We'll also have the mobile market as well, so on top of that with produce, there's the UB Mobile Health Clinic," said Daktoa Chun, Community School Navigator at Burgard.

The Unity Day Event was created to respond to these needs by bringing families, youth, and community partners together for a day centered on nourishment, empowerment, cultural pride, and learning.

Other organizations will be there to inform community members about health, career pathways, creative workshops, community planning and more.

Breakfast begins at 10 am, turkeys will be given out starting at 11 am at 400 Kensington Avenue.