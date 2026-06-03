LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds gathered Wednesday at the Lackawanna Islamic Mosque for the funeral of 43-year-old Shukri Muthana, a deli owner killed in a shooting on Grant Street in Buffalo on Monday.

Muthana was one of four people killed in back-to-back shootings Monday, which police say were carried out by 29-year-old Saleh Mohamed of Cheektowaga. Police say Mohamed shot and killed his wife, Aaisha Abdulla, and their two young sons, ages 4 and 3, at a home in Cheektowaga, as well as Muthana at his deli on Grant Street.

WATCH: Man accused of killing his wife and two children in Cheektowaga; another man at a store in Buffalo

Man accused of killing his wife and two children in Cheektowaga; another man at a store in Buffalo

Dr. Khalid Qazi, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, said the Muslim and Yemeni community is shaken.

"It's an unbelievably sad occasion for the community here," Qazi said. "Everybody is trying to get grips on this unbelievably sad situation. Nobody can seem to understand why it would happen, what the reasons behind it is, and how it can be -- prevented in the -- future."

Lackawanna First Ward Councilmember Amira Muflahi said the community is grieving together.

"We are all suffering as a community together. We are grieving together. We're mourning together, and we hope to serve as support to each other during this time," Muflahi said. "They are going through probably one of the worst experiences in their lives and understanding that mental health knows no bounds, and we are all susceptible to it one way or another."

WATCH: Community mourns man who was 1 of 4 people killed in back-to-back shootings in Buffalo, Cheektowaga

Community mourns man who was 1 of 4 people killed in back-to-back shootings in Buffalo, Cheektowaga

At 43 Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga, a tribute has been growing for Abdulla and her two sons. People have been leaving stuffed animals, flowers, and Paw Patrol balloons at the home.

A neighbor, Wesley Ries, said he never saw any sign of trouble at the house.

"A great guy. I never saw him without a smile," Ries said.

"So it doesn't make sense?" I asked.

"Nope...Something went wrong. I don't know," Ries said.

Funerals are being planned for Abdulla and her sons. Mohamed is scheduled to return to court Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.