Man accused of killing three people in Cheektowaga, one in Buffalo, faces multiple murder charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man accused of killing three people at a home in Cheektowaga and one person at a business in Buffalo is facing multiple murder charges.

Saleh Mohamed, 28, of Cheektowaga, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on the 1000 block of Grant Street. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at a deli on Grant Street near Military around 2:30 p.m. Monday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim died at the scene.

Mohamed is also charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two juveniles on Ellen Drive in Cheektowaga. Police were called to 43 Ellen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A family member at the scene told 7 News the victims were shot to death.

According to court documents obtained by 7 News, the adult victim in the Ellen Drive shooting was Aaisha Abdulla. The two children have not been identified, but a law enforcement source told 7 News they are boys ages 3 and 4.