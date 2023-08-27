Community members host meeting on how to combat car thefts in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's just something people who drive Kias or Hyundais in Buffalo have to deal with at this point. When they park their car, it may not be there when they get back.

"I'm praying to God nobody touches it," said Alex Montanye.

Montanye had his Kia broken into and had to drive a loaner to the community call to action meeting on Sunday evening on Jefferson Avenue.

Taylor Epps Montanye showing how much his car insurance went up when he moved to Buffalo



"I'm planning on trading it in as soon as I get it back. I know everyone in there is as well," said Montanye.

Dozens showed up to the Frank E Merriweather Jr. Library for the meeting to get answers from a panel of community leaders:

Taylor Epps The panel of community leaders answering questions on car thefts



Lieutenant Garrett O'Neill, Buffalo Police

Dina Thompson, Executive Director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition

Danielle D'abate, Chief of the Raise the Age Bureau, Erie County District Attorney's Office

Pastor James Giles, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries

Steve Forman, Pastor, Christ Crusaders Assembly Church

Here's what people wanted to know

Q: Can I get my money back/is there any financial recuperation help I can get?

A: There's a team of victim advocates that work at the DA's office to assist you to applying for benefits and claims, which doesn't guarantee you money, but they will walk you through the options. The DA's Office recommends you stay close to the case and go to court to give a victim's statement. You can call at 716- 858-2400 and speak to a victim advocate.

Q: What's being done by BPD?

A: "We have helicopters in the air, we have infrared technology, cameras that are able to track this vehicle," said Lt. O'Neill. "We say Kia boys, this isn't just a simple group of 20-50 kids, this is hundreds." He says numbers have gone down significantly since employing new tactics.

Q: If my car was vandalized, but not stolen, what will happen?

A: That's felony criminal mischief and it gets kicked over to the DA's office and then they proceed, per Lt. O'Neill. Misdemeanor or felony charges will be filed based on damage and punishment depends on the age of the suspect.

Q: Where are the parents of these 'Kia Boys'?

A: Pastor Giles says he talks to these parents who are not equipped to really deal with some of the issues children have. He says social media is the real fuel to the fire here and he it'' take time to get through to the root of these issues.

Q: What should I look out for?

A: There are people out there who are looking to take advantage of people with stolen cars. Organizers of WNY Stolen Vehicles say watch out for scams where people ask for your VIN number and offer to find your car if you pay them. There are resources on their website, click here.

—

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in the City of Buffalo? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.