Community comes together to honor the life of Noah Whitmore

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — In a heartfelt tribute to a vibrant young life cut short, the community gathered at The Stage music venue on Main Street to celebrate the life of 7-year-old Noah Whitmore, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in March.

“We wanted a bang and a big party for Noah,” said Elias Benavides, Noah's grandfather, expressing the collective desire to honor the child’s memory with a joyful celebration.

The event not only served as a memorial but also highlighted the overwhelming support from Western New Yorkers, who rallied together to raise more than $45,000 through a GoFundMe campaign for Noah’s family.

“The community really stepped up for this, and they were just incredibly generous with their time, compassion, and everything,” Benavides said, reflecting on the kindness shown during this difficult time.

As festivities unfolded, Noah’s mother, Carly Benavides, shared her hope to give back to the community that has embraced her family with love.

“I think that would be really nice just to have a little something, whether it’s a bench or a merry-go-round, just something that he would love and that other kids can enjoy. It’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Robert Neubauer, general manager of The Stage, expressed his commitment to supporting the family.

“Elias and I have been friends forever. He’s like one of my best friends, and I have a means of doing something, so I just do it. I want to do it,” Neubauer said, affirming his desire to contribute to the cause.

He further emphasized the importance of community support in times of tragedy, stating, “That’s the right thing to do, and we’re going to use everything we can to give what we have. Because that’s what you do, right? And if we have the means to do it.”

Looking ahead, the Benavides family is considering establishing a foundation to ensure Noah’s legacy lives on.

“We’re looking to possibly set up a foundation to have these types of events on his birthday and for the benefit of other families who have to deal with this,” Elias Benavides said.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.