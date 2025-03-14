'Bright and full of laughter': Family and friends come together to remember 7-year-old Noah Whitmore

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Carly Benavides is living every parent's worst nightmare, her 7-year-old son Noah Whitmore, tragically lost his life in a car crash Tuesday night along Broadway in Lancaster.

Through her unimaginable grief, Benavides is holding onto hope.

“I just hope there can be something beautiful that comes out of this,” Benavides said.

On Thursday night, family, friends, and community members gathered at the crash site to honor Noah’s life and show his family they are not alone.

Noah was a second grader in the Depew Union Free School District, his mother described him as nothing but light.

"He was very bright and full of laughter," she said. "He was always running around, jumping, and playing. He just loved to have fun. He loved to be silly; that’s just who he was. He had so many different interests."

Since the tragedy, an outpouring of love and support from the community has overwhelmed the family, something Benavides said she will always be grateful for.

"It is unbelievable, the support," she said. " I hope to give my son a beautiful resting place."

The community has already donated $30,000 to support Noah's family, and Benavides shared that any remaining funds after covering funeral expenses will go toward creating a memorial playground in Noah’s honor, a space where children can play safely and joyfully, just as Noah loved to do.

"We live in a small community near Transit Road, and kids need a place where they can go, be safe, have fun, and live every moment of their childhood with joy," Benavides added.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs.

As the community mourns the heartbreaking loss of a young life gone too soon, they also stand together, offering love, strength, and the hope that Noah’s light will continue to shine.