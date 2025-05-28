Common Council approves City of Buffalo budget in 6-2 vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council approved Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon's proposed 2025-26 budget with a 6-2 vote. It highlights $26.5M in savings, with an 8% property tax increase.

As we've reported previously, the City of Buffalo is facing a financial deficit of more than $40 million.

Council members David Rivera and Rasheed Wyatt were the only two to vote against the budget. Other council members, including Leah Halton-Pope and Zeneta Everhart, expressed frustration, but still voted to approve the budget.

"We have failed you," said Everhart. "It's disturbing...We will do better."

Halton-Pope called this budget "a rough one," and Rivera said the city is not doing enough.

I asked Scanlon about his response to the frustration. He said he feels this will be the year the City of Buffalo "turns the corner" financially.

"I don't think this budget has failed the residents of the City of Buffalo," Scanlon said. "I think this was a very responsible budget where we have cut $30 million immediately from a $70 million structural deficit."

The Buffalo Common Council did amend the budget with the following:

