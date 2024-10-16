'Come on down': Eliza from 'Hamilton' takes 7 News behind the curtain

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The American Revolution is taking center stage in Downtown Buffalo with Hamilton taking over Shea's Performing Arts Center. The Tony Award-winning hit kicked off its Buffalo run this week.

"The show is great," said Lauren Mariasoosay, who plays Eliza in the production. "There's a lot of love and there's a lot of heart in the midst of all of it."

Taylor Epps Lauren Mariasoosay has been dreaming of playing Eliza for years



She's been in Aladdin and Cats, but says it's been a dream come true to star in Hamilton.

"When you get an opportunity that you've been thinking of or dreaming of since you were a kid it's almost sacred," said Mariasoosay. "I'm like 'Oh my God I'm here! I did that!'"

She says she and her cast mates look around and feel lucky to be part of the show, but it's hard work.

"It takes a really powerful, special person to do this every night, you have rapping, you have singing and also the amount of words and the amount of character work," said Mariasoosay.



She even taught 7 News Reporter Taylor Epps how to beatbox. taylor beatbox

For those of you going to the show, here's what Mariasoosay wants you to take away.

"I want people to take away being strong and courageous and standing up for what they believe in," said Mariasoosay. "And it's so diverse and I think there are so many kids that are gonna see themselves for the first time on stage."