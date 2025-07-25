'Come here and eat with us!': Celebrating 50 years of Buffalo’s Italian Heritage Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival kicked off Friday on a stretch of Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. New this year, an extra block of fun has been added. Hertel is close from Delaware Avenue to Lovering Avenue.

“We bring everybody to our table. You sit, you talk, you socialize – you meet new people,” said Judy Porto Fiorella, the president of the festival.

"Everybody's really nice, everybody's really kind and like it's more than just the food – it’s the people. It's like a family type vibe,” said Ava.

The festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary of bringing our community to the table to feast on Italian delights.

Porto Fiorella told me it was her late father, Edward Porto, who started it all on the city's West Side.

“My dad, I know he's up there, he stopped the rain for us. He's watching over us and knowing we're doing a great job in his honor,” Porto Fiorella said.

For many years now, Hertel Avenue has been home to this festival, and with so many people attending, organizers told me they are making sure everyone stays safe.

“Our level of security is unmatched," said Chef Marco Sciortino. "We have both ends and every outlet blocked. We have the SWAT team. We have undercover police. The fire department is here. EMTs are here. There are just feet between everybody that is stationed throughout Hertel Avenue.”

Festival leaders even hired their own private security to keep a close eye on you to enjoy all the food.

“We just want to keep everybody safe,” said Porto Fiorella.

"Artichokes and clams casino and, you know, some good pizza. There's just stuff!” said Robin Calabrese.

“We go through more cannolis than we do any of the other pastries,” said David Notaro from Romeo & Juliet’s Café.

Notaro told me they started making the cannoli on Monday. As an Italian American, he said he loves seeing everyone at the festival enjoying the food.

“Vieni qui e mangia con noi – come here and eat with us!” said Anthony Molinaro of Rocco’s Rolls.

Rocco’s Rolls is among the 20 new vendors at this year’s festival. Molinaro is serving up an Italian mix of sausage, hot peppers, and cheese all on an egg roll.

"I don't think of an egg roll as Italian?” I said.

“Right! Egg rolls aren't necessarily Italian, but it's the convenience of eating Italian," Mloinaro said. "I think in a more convenience manner or the egg roll.”

And you might even see someone famous. I ran into one of Buffalo's oldest Italians, 92-year-old businessman Russ Salvatore.

“My dad always taught me, when I sit at the supper table – say ‘bon appétit’ before you pick up the fork,” Salvatore said.

You have the whole weekend to come down to the Italian festival. It runs through this Sunday.

