'Come and support us': The faces and voices behind the gems of Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What do you see when you drive down Jefferson Avenue? Many still see tragedy. The Cold Springs neighborhood feels heavy, especially in the month of May.

After May 14th, 2022, there were thoughts, prayers and promises of progress to come, so that a tragedy like the massacre at Tops would never happen again.

Two years later, what's changed?

"This community is still sorely, sorely underdeveloped," said Jalonda Hill, an urban planner.

But there's good there. Let's take some time to focus on the positive and highlight the voices behind the gems of Jefferson Avenue.

Colored Girls Bike Too & Holistic Cycles Mobility Bank

Taylor Epps For each bike sold, CGBT gives one away for free



We know Buffalo's East Side is limited as far as transportation options, but at 1353 Jefferson, Jalonda Hill is working to change that.

"Giving people access to clean mobility, not just bicycles, but wheelchairs, scooters, just all sorts of different types of mobility," said Hill, Founder and President of Colored Girls Bike Too.

For each bike they sell in the shop, they give one away for free. They also help repair bikes for free and give the community a safe space to come together.

"I really love the work I do," said Hill. "I love what it's telling the youth, like, whatever your dreams and your visions are for the future, you can do it."

When it comes to progress on Jefferson, she says we need a radical change to disrupt the status quo. Getting away from development that's profit-based and investing in development that's people-based.

"People can drive change if you let them," said Hill. "Taking actions and going for solutions to disrupt systems we know don't work. That's how we're going to make a change on Jefferson Avenue."

They're open 10-6 Monday-Saturday. Here are their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Zawadi Books

Taylor Epps Zawadi Books is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays



Kenneth and Sharon Holley run Zawadi Books, one of the oldest Black book businesses in the country.

"Right here in Buffalo, NY. What we came out of was the 60s, the Black arts movement," said Kenneth Holley.

They've been on Jefferson for five years, but in Buffalo since 1976. Holley recalls the days when foot traffic on Jefferson was great.

"There used to be jazz clubs and night clubs and other things, where people came and ate and just hung out," said Holley.

Nowadays, he says foot traffic is good to poor. But he thinks a comeback is possible.

"I think it can come back, you gotta make it a movement. You need the people to come support businesses, come and be part of Jefferson Avenue," said Holley.

They're open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12-4pm.

Here's their website.



Golden Cup Coffee

Taylor Epps Larry Stitts says coffee went from a hobby and passion to a business



The good old days bring a smile to Larry Stitts' face as well.

"It was like Elmwood, put it that way, and Hertel, it was the place to be. People wanted to be on Jefferson Avenue and that's what we want to bring back," said Stitts.

That's why he and his wife Jackie put Golden Cup at 1323 Jefferson.

"If I'm gonna do business, I'm gonna do it in my community," said Stitts.

They bake fresh pies, cakes and other desserts and roast coffee from 13 different countries.

"When I roast coffee, I roast it from my heart, so a piece of me is in every bean that I roast," said Stitts. "I hope to be a staple in the community, an anchor to help the community thrive."

He can feel his community getting its mojo back.

"Everybody's kind of at a quiet space, waiting to break out," said Stitts. Don't be afraid of Jefferson Avenue. Jefferson Avenue loves you. Come and support us."

The next step is expanding this fall, but staying on Jefferson Avenue.

"That's gonna be our new home, that's where we're gonna have our plant and the coffee shop. We're excited about that, we're not leaving the community," said Stitts.

Golden Cup is open Monday-Saturday 7am-3pm.

Future businesses

These three businesses keep people coming and keep the spirit alive, but there's also excitement for the future.

Here's what's on the way:

