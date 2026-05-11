City of Buffalo to pay nearly $6M to settle lawsuit after fire that killed firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo will pay nearly $6 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed after the fire that killed firefighter Jason Arno.

On March 1, 2023, Arno was killed battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. His family filed a lawsuit following the tragedy, alleging neglect in the overall matter.

Monday morning, as a civil trial was set to begin, the city settled with Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, Arno's widow, for $5.9 million. The settlement will be paid out to Arno's estate, which includes Tierney. There was also a settlement with JP Contracting of WNY. That amount was not disclosed but described as "significant."

Tierney cited the Buffalo Fire Department Incident Review and Summary in the lawsuit. The review was submitted in September 2023, but was not made public in August 2025.

Among the findings were the following:



All four of the mayday calls made by Arno from inside the burning building were missed due to "excessive radio traffic in conjunction with the 2 fire events."

Radio contact with the downed firefighter was never attempted by on-scene personnel

Emergency headcount was requested, but never completed

The Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus "were equipped with the ability to connect via Bluetooth" for emergency evacuations, but the technology program to assist this "was not purchased"

Improper training and procedures

Another firefighter who was in proximity to Arno broke contact and communication with him

Negligence and carelessness allegations against the property managers and contractors who were working on the property that day

According to the attorney for Tierney, the family's focus is to ensure that this tragedy does not happen again to a Buffalo firefighter.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan released the following statement on Monday: