'4 maydays missed': Multiple system failures found in fire that killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Documents from 2023, made public just this week, reveal a series of failures in how the Buffalo Fire Department handled the 2023 fire that killed 37-year-old Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. He was one of many who responded to the fire at 743 Main Street on the morning of March 1, 2023.

The Buffalo Fire Department Incident Review and Summary was submitted in September of 2023, but was made public this week along with other legal documents.

The review states that all four of the mayday calls made by Arno from inside the burning building were missed due to "excessive radio traffic in conjunction with the 2 fire events."

WATCH: Multiple system failures found in fire that killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno

According to the investigation, Arno entered the building at 10:02:12 a.m.

At 10:07:41 a.m. Arno made his first mayday radio call, and then again 28 seconds later.

At 10:08:23 a.m., a dispatcher is heard saying, "We have a mayday."

Firefighters outside the building are heard trying to figure out who's missing.

Then, at 10:10:13 a.m., Division Chief Patrick Britzzalaro confirms a "missing member."

At 10:10:59 a.m., it is documented as Arno's final call for "Help!" His body was recovered at 1:44 p.m., about 25 feet inside the building, according to the report.

A lawsuit filed by Arno's widow states that Arno "did suffer conscious pain and suffering, pre-death terror and fear of impending death, as well as serious and grave bodily injuries" before he died.

The findings also note:



"Radio contact with the downed firefighter was never attempted by on-scene personnel"

Emergency headcount was requested, but never completed

The Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus "were equipped with the ability to connect via Bluetooth" for emergency evacuations, but the technology program to assist this "was not purchased"

Improper training and procedures

The lawsuit also states that another firefighter who was in proximity to Arno broke contact and communication with him. There are also negligence and carelessness allegations against the property managers and contractors who were working on the property that day. Authorities said a construction worker with a blowtorch caused the fire in the first place.

The attorney representing the Arno Family could not comment on pending litigation, but said trial is set this fall in Erie County Supreme Court.