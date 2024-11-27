City of Buffalo spends $41 million on overtime, double the budgeted amount

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's fiscal watchdog is taking a closer look at overtime pay for city employees.

Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams released a report detailing the city’s payroll for the past fiscal year, revealing a sharp increase in overtime spending—particularly in the Buffalo Police Department (BPD), Buffalo Fire Department (BFD) and Department of Public Works (DPW).

While the city budgeted $19 million for overtime costs in fiscal year 2024, the actual amount spent ballooned to $41 million, 115 percent over budget.

“We see this annually,” John Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Union, said. “They don't budget enough for the actual amount of overtime that is going to be expended.”

Increases in overtime spending were especially significant for the BPD, BFD and DPW.

The BPD's overtime pay increased by $1.5 million compared to the previous year, while BFD's overtime pay rose by $2 million, and DPW's overtime costs climbed by $1 million.

Evans said the BPD's overtime increase was not unexpected, citing special events like the Turkey Trot that require extra manpower and often result in unanticipated overtime expenses.

During budget hearings this past spring, Niagara District Council member David Rivera was quick to point out that overtime from each department is a driving force of the budget year after year.

"We have to work within our budget and that's the constraint that we have right now with every single department in city government — how can we tighten our belt? What can we do different?" Niagara District Council member David Rivera asked.

The report also highlighted a small pool of employees who earned significant overtime pay. In Fiscal Year 2024:



670 employees earned more than $20,000 in overtime

225 employees earned more than $50,000 in overtime

Of that 225, 26 employees earned more than $100,000 in overtime

"Those overtime levels are alarming," Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said.

He said it is something his administration is actively looking into. Scanlon said he has been discussing potential overtime reductions with department heads in an effort to gain better control of the situation.

“Overtime is a reality; it’s going to exist,” Scanlon said. “We just have to make sure we have control of it and that it’s not just free rein with the overtime."