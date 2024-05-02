'We have to tighten our belts': Buffalo Common Council looking to get a handle on overtime in proposed budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that Mayor Byron Brown has presented his $618 million budget, Buffalo Common Council members are sorting through nearly 400 pages of the spending plan over the next few weeks.

"We have to work within our budget and that's the constraint that we have right now with every single department in city government — how can we tighten our belt? What can we do different?" Niagara District Council member David Rivera asked.

It's no secret the City of Buffalo is going through turbulent financial times. At the State of the City on Wednesday, Brown said the city is strong but faces big challenges.

"We need additional revenue to fund essential services," Brown said.

Council members began budget hearings on Thursday. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo were the first two to provide updates on their departments.

"The men and women of the police department continue to work hard to keep crime as low as we can get it," Gramaglia said.

"We remain committed to maintaining a fully staffed fire department and this budget request reflects that continued commitment," Renaldo said.

Niagara District Council member David Rivera was quick to point out that overtime from each department is a driving force of the budget year after year.

According to the budget, the police department's projected overtime cost for this upcoming fiscal year will be roughly $11.2 million while the fire department's overtime cost will be nearly $7 million.

"What are we doing to kind of get a handle on the overtime," Rivera asked Gramaglia.

"There's a lot of areas that spending we just can't cut but we certainly monitor and try to be as efficient as possible," Gramaglia responded. "The one thing that can be a little tough to handle is the case investigations the detective work. A lot of things happen that we have to throw detective manpower at to solve cases, the follow up of cases, and that’s part that makes that up as well."

Renaldo pointed out that several factors — including professional development — contribute to overtime and he's been trying to cut down.

"Aside from anticipated outside overtime, Buffalo Fire outside overtime has been reduced and or stabilized consistently over the last five years," Renaldo said.

"I appreciate all that you do but we have to tighten our belts," Rivera responded.

Hearings continue on Friday followed by workshops next week. On Wednesday, May 15th, there will be a public hearing on the Council members' amended budget. They have until on or before May 22nd to share their version of the budget.