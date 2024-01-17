City of Buffalo makes emergency warming shelters, parking ramps available during round two of lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors all across Western New York are still digging out, after three feet of snow fell in some places.

Now Erie County officials and City of Buffalo officials are preparing for round two of the Lake Erie's lake effect snow.

Earlier in the day, Tuesday, Erie County officials urged employers to allow their employees to work remote if it were applicable.

The Department of Public Works is finishing clean up efforts from this weekend's winter storm, as more is expected to hit Buffalo overnight.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "The storm has the potential to be different than this past weekend's storm from the standpoint that it may be narrower in focus."

7Weather has forecasted anywhere between 1 to 3 feet of additional snow during this time.

Meteorologist Autumn Lewandowski stated on 7News' 6 p.m. newscast about what is to come.

"Where we are going to see this is primarily is south of 28 over the next several hours. Then this pushes closer to the metro area; 4am to 6am likely to impact Downtown Buffalo and then into the day on Wednesday, potentially going northward in Lockport. Not going to put much down there," she explained.

The city's emergency warming shelters are opened now.

Residents are encouraged to utilize one as soon as possible, if they feel like it is necessary for their situation. Those warming shelters are:



JFK Community Center

Address: 114 Hickory St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Phone: (716) 852-0409

Tosh Collins Community Center

Address: 35 Cazenovia St, Buffalo, NY 14210

Phone: (716) 828-1445

Machnica Community Center

Address: 1799 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY 14206

Phone: (716) 824-5397

Parking ramps will also be opened to give people places to get their cars off the streets. The parking ramps are listed below:



Adam Ramp

Address: 343 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Mohawk Ramp

Address: 501 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Fernbach Ramp

Address: 123 Franklin St #117, Buffalo, NY 14202

**Residential area parking lots are open as well.

City Hall will be operating on Wednesday for those who need to conduct business.

Mayor Brown added, "We decided not to implement a driving ban in the City of Buffalo. We think that people will be able to safely get to work and do the things that they have to do."

While there is not a travel ban, there is a travel advisory for all of Erie County.

"There are people who are walking on streets instead of using sidewalks because sidewalks are nor clear so if you have a sidewalk, we are asking all businesses as well as individuals to clear your sidewalks and to clear fire hydrants that may be on your lawns or on your properties so if there is an issue that the fire department can access your hydrant," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz explained.

As for Wednesday's Sabres game at home, City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said his team is ready to respond as per protocol to any home event.

"We'll give it some extra emphasis just with the snow fall expected," Morton assured.

Stay up-to-date with the latest alerts from City Hall with the "Buffalert" app or text your zip code to 38276 to enroll.

