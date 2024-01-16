Erie Co. Executive asking employers to work virtually Wednesday due to storm

BUFALO, NY — In a press conference on Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking employers to have their employees work from home due to incoming lake effect snow.

The next storm system could bring the area between 2 to 3 feet of snow.

"We are strongly recommending employers use remote work if possible; we really want to keep the number of vehicles off of the roads in the next day or two so that we can clear the roads," said Poloncarz.

In the conference, Executive Poloncarz said crews have been working two 12-hour shifts to make the roads driveable.

Executive Poloncarz also mentioned that organizations and community groups with scheduled activities or events over the coming days to strongly consider canceling or rescheduling.

The Executive also mentioned how Erie County remains in a travel advisory, not a ban.