BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s holiday season officially kicks off this weekend as Hofbräuhaus reopens its annual Christkindlmarkt, a European-style winter market now celebrating its fifth year in the Queen City.

What started as a weekend event has grown into one of Buffalo’s most beloved holiday traditions. This year’s market runs for five full weekends, beginning Friday, November 21 at 4 p.m., and features more vendors, more activities, and more holiday cheer than ever before.

“We think people love to come downtown and start getting into the Christmas spirit,” said co-owner Ed Arnold. “And this is a good place for it.”

WATCH: Christkindlmarkt returns to Hofbräuhaus for the holiday season

Visitors can stroll through rows of decorated wooden stalls, sip glühwein or hot chocolate from the classic 2025 collector mugs, and enjoy live music, local choirs, and appearances from Santa Claus, the Grinch, and even Krampus. A new gazebo has been added this year, offering a festive photo backdrop for families and holiday card moments.

The market will host 59 vendors throughout the season — including woodworkers, candle makers, metal artists, bakers, and specialty creators — with a mix of returning favorites and 14 new additions.

But beyond the shopping and seasonal treats, organizers say the heart of the Christkindlmarkt is community. Hofbräuhaus is partnering with Hope Rises to collect gifts for local kids, and ten nonprofits will lead nightly tree lighting ceremonies each Friday and Saturday.

The market is open Fridays 4–8 p.m., Saturdays 12–8 p.m., and Sundays 12–5 p.m. On Black Friday, hours will run from 12–8 p.m.