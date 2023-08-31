‘Children don't have a choice in migration ever’: Helping children of asylum seekers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — 7 News getting a small glimpse into the life of the children of asylum-seeker families who have been living in hotels in the Buffalo area.

"These are families. These are people. Children don't have a choice in migration ever,” explained Elizabeth Meg Williams, Buffalo resident.

Migrants coming into Western New York has remained a politically charged topic, but underneath the controversy, the City of Good Neighbors is helping families. More than 500 people are here as they wait through the asylum process.

But often lost in the headlines are the children living in the hotels.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned these kids are now able to play outside thanks to generous donations from the Buffalo community.

Williams was busy organizing outside her home on Buffalo's west side when I met up with her on Thursday. She will be bringing collected items to those 91 migrant children staying at a Cheektowaga hotel. They range in age from infants to teens.

“So, these kids are literally sitting in a hotel room, in the hallway. Four or five kids in one room, no pools. They're not in an area where they can go. They were asking me the other day where a park was,” described Williams.

Williams placed items inside the trunk of her car to be delivered to the children.

“I reached out to my network in Buffalo — the City of Good Neighbors. We were just inundated with toys and bikes and you know, it started with Legos — were the big hit, and then it was the bikes and yesterday we even brought out a play kitchen so people are still bringing donations,” remarked Williams.

Williams has been working directly with the Justice for Migrant Families where you can donate items for the asylum seekers. She says people from Buffalo and the suburbs have been generously donating all kinds of play items and bikes for the kids.

“They needed to physically play, and so, bikes, balls, and baby dolls were our thing. I started asking for those. Got almost 50 bikes now, so almost everyone will have a bike at the end,” Williams noted.

15-year-old Maizy Htay of Buffalo has been helping Williams bring the donated items to the children and then stay and play with them at the hotel.

“They all like the bikes mostly. It's like a big hit — the bikes,” Htay said.

“How are you able to communicate with them?” Buckley asked. “Oh, I’m learning a bit Spanish from them, like the basics of it, so, I could communicate a bit,” Htay replied.

But Htay also understands the deep meaning of asylum seekers. She says she was born in Buffalo 15 years ago when her parents arrived here from Burma.

“You just got to like to think about their past or what they've been through, and don't really like to put it on, think about you — yourself. You've got to think about them as well because they've been through a lot of stuff,” Htay responded.

“They are minors. Migration is inherently traumatizing. So yes, there will be issues that come up with people. that's why they need services,” Williams commented.

Williams is a licensed mental health counselor who works in the Buffalo Public School District.

After packing up her car, Williams headed back to the Cheektowaga hotel to deliver another round of play items. She shared some of her photos and videos of her past visits with the kids.

“And their kids and they just want you to look at them. They just want to talk to you. They're amazing. I am in love with every one of them,” Williams declared.

