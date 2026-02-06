BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new beer destination has opened in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, bringing together three local brewing companies under one roof at the renovated Chandler Street Breweries.

The taproom opened at 166 Chandler Street, the former home of Thin Man and Tappo Pizza. The renovated space now houses Community Beer Works, Thin Man Brewery and Smoldered Society Beer Company in a shared taproom concept.

"A lot of the beers that will be on the list you can only get here," said Yvon Pasquarello of Chandler Street Breweries. "Before we've had our beers, same beers available at the taproom you can get anywhere else, but we want to bring a different dimension for folks, kind of when they come into the taproom, which we weren't able to do before, so we're excited about that."

The venue offers 24 draft lines featuring beers brewed on-site, along with wood-fired pizzas. Chris Groves, director of operations for Community Beer Works LLC, said the opening is a new beginning for the collaborative effort.

"This isn't a finish line for us. This is, even though we've been working towards this, this goal for so long, this is kind of a starting line for us," said Groves. "We're in one space finally, we're brewing all in the same space finally, and we get to have our fans, our friends, our family back into a space that we can experience it like all together again."

WATCH: Chandler Street Breweries opens in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood

Each brewery brings its own specialty to the collaboration.

"We have our strengths in each brand set," said Groves.

The renovated space allows customers to see where the beer is made through viewing windows, something that wasn't possible previously.

"Pizza and beer were the sort of driving concept for everything that we wanted to do," said Pasquarello. "What goes best with beer, in our opinion, is pizza."

Chandler Street Breweries is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 - 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 - 9 p.m.