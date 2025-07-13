‘Celebration of all things Buffalo: Taste of Buffalo Festival begins two-day celebration downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The heart of downtown Buffalo is full of food-loving festival-goers as the 42nd annual "Taste of Buffalo," one of the nation's largest two-day food festivals, is open for business.

The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

The festival aims to celebrate the food scene of the region and showcases an array of flavors and culinary talent.

This year, the two-day food festival is spicing things up with a new collaboration with First We Feast, bringing the 'Hot Ones' heat to the Queen City.

7 News reporters Michael Schwartz and Taylor Epps braved the challenge.

The festivities stretch along Delaware Avenue, between Niagara Square and Chippewa Street. 40 local restaurants and food trucks, as well as four New York State wineries, are part of this year’s menu.

“Outside of maybe New York City, we have one of the best culinary destinations in the world, and it keeps on growing every year,” Festival chair Matthew Reis said. “To me, Taste of Buffalo is the celebration of all things Buffalo, it’s people, it’s food.”