Group of Catholics send letter to Pope asking to consider removal of Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A small group of Catholics is calling on Pope Francis to consider removing Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher, as the diocese faces a critical period of downsizing and ongoing legal battles.

WKBW St. Lawrence Church in Buffalo is slated to close.

Over the next six months, the diocese will continue closing and merging dozens of churches, while also working to settle more than 900 clergy sexual abuse cases involving minors.

Michael Taheri, one of the individuals behind the letter, explained that the group is seeking an apostolic visitation by the Vatican to assess the bishop’s leadership.

WKBW Michael Taheri, a Catholic parishioner, one of five who signed the letter to the Pope.

"If Pope Francis sends someone to visit Buffalo, interview Catholic laity, and meet with priests, the decision to remove Bishop Fisher would be up to the Pope," said Taheri. "But we are specifically requesting an apostolic visitation."

Taheri's concerns reflect ongoing frustrations within the community, especially as church closures intensify amid a major priest shortage and declining attendance.

"He's the bishop. he's got to suffer with the people when he's inflicting the suffering,” responded Taheri.

In addition to the letter written by Taheri and four others, the group included a letter from an anonymous priest, who also voiced his concerns but feared retribution from the diocese.

"This shows the courage of priests speaking out, despite Bishop Fisher's efforts to silence them," Taheri said, emphasizing that the priests feel called by God to support the laity in this difficult time.

In response, the Diocese issued a statement rejecting the concerns raised in the letter, stating that the unnamed priest's letter "illustrates a lack of courage" and cannot be addressed. You can read the full statement below.

Statement on Second Request to the Vatican In response to the second request from five Buffalo area Catholics, and an anonymous priest, for a visit from the Vatican regarding Bishop Michael Fisher, we offer the following statement on Bishop Fisher’s tenure in the Diocese of Buffalo:



"Refusal to acknowledge the changing landscape of the Catholic Church in Western New York would paralyze the faith for generations to come. Bishop Michael Fisher, as Bishop of Buffalo, has consulted with more people than any previous process or effort in the Diocese of Buffalo. Bishop Fisher has consistently maintained that it will take all of us working together to meet the very real challenges of today’s church. Bishop Fisher has emphasized the importance in providing crucial ministries to the people of Western New York and has supported the collaboration of these ministries in our parishes. Bishop Fisher refuses to cater to individual agendas on how to administer the Diocese, but has always encouraged input, and listened to collaborative efforts that take into consideration the good of the entire Diocese. The Bishop, as the spiritual guide and shepherd of the diocese, has presided at Mass at nearly all the diocese’s 160 parishes since his installation in January of 2021. He has a regular presence at Catholic elementary and high schools especially during their opening week and Catholic Schools Week. In addition to hosting school events at Saint Joseph Cathedral, he is consistently present at Catholic Charities and other outreach ministries throughout the diocese.





The fact that an unnamed priest has authored a letter to the pope that cannot be responded to personally illustrates a lack of courage by the cleric. Bishop Fisher, from the first day of his arrival as Bishop of Buffalo, has fostered an atmosphere of collaboration with both clergy and laity. He also has made himself highly available to priests to discuss issues and answer questions. It is unfortunate that the author of the letter has not accepted the ongoing invitations of Bishop Fisher to priests to meet. Furthermore, is unfortunate that Mr. Taheri declined Bishop Fisher’s previous invitation to meet. During a recent interview with 7 News, Bishop Fisher spoke about the difficult decisions facing the diocese, including the closures and mergers."

The statement also pointed out that Taheri had previously declined invitations to meet with Bishop Fisher, which he said were not on his terms.

“I want to see us move forward,” expressed Bishop Fisher.

WKBW Pews inside a Catholic church.

Despite the challenges, Fisher reaffirmed that no bishop wants to close churches.

WKBW Bishop Michael Fisher appeared at the Catholic Charities appeal announcement in early January.

"No bishop wants to close anything...I'd like to expand," Fisher said, acknowledging the ongoing struggles as the diocese works to settle the abuse cases.

Taheri, however, expressed frustration at the lack of visible empathy from the bishop.

"If a church is going to close under his kind of situation, he should be out there weeping and hanging like Jesus on the cross," Taheri said.

WKBW Portrait inside an area Catholic church.

As tensions rise within the Catholic community in Buffalo, the group of concerned parishioners hopes that Pope Francis will take their call for an apostolic visitation seriously and address the deepening concerns surrounding the leadership of Bishop Fisher.