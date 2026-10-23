Cardinal Dolan celebrates special Mass at Buffalo's historic St. Stanislaus Church

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York City's retired Cardinal Timothy Dolan brought a rare moment of pride to Buffalo's historic Polonia on the city's East Side, presiding over a special Mass at St. Stanislaus Church at the invitation of the Polish American Civic Affairs Committee.

Before Mass, he greeted community members in the street.

"My honor to be here," greeted Dolan.

WKBW Retired Cardinal Dolan greeting community in Buffalo.

The Mass was concelebrated with Catholic Diocese of Buffalo priests.

Current Bishop Michael Fisher and former Bishop Richard Malone both took part. Malone resigned as Buffalo's bishop during the height of the clergy abuse scandal. In his sermon, the cardinal called both men his "brothers."

I asked Dolan about appearing in Buffalo.

WKBW Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher, Cardinal Dolan and former Bishop Richard Malone.

"I got a beautiful day here in the Diocese of Buffalo, a diocese that I've admired and appreciated for a long time. See my brother bishops and see the great people. You see the marks of the church, the vitality and the pride," Dolan said.

Dolan is no stranger to controversy, criticized by abuse survivors for his handling of clergy abuse cases and for his strong, conservative stances on matters of faith. Here’s how he responded.

"Look, if you get criticism from both sides, you're doing the right thing, right? And I just keep thinking of Pope Saint John Paul II: 'Be not afraid.' Jesus was criticized. He was criticized. I might be part of the gospel. Alright... I better go," Dolan said.

WKBW Retired Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

For those who came to Mass, the visit was deeply personal.

WKBW Dolores Boncal, an Amherst resident, attended Mass.

"What is the meaning for you to see this prominent figure here?" I asked Amherst resident Dolores Boncal.

"It's such an honor, and I feel God called me here today," Boncal said.

Republican Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendell traveled to Erie County to attend the Mass. He told me this day was bigger than politics.

WKBW Republican Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendell attend the Mass.

"I think we have to look past the politics and look at — you know — you're celebrating the word of God, and that's really transcends it today," Wendell said.

Sarah Pickering of Gowanda also attended, agreeing Dolan is controversial.

“But the controversy all lies mostly in his backing the traditions of the church, and all of her teachings and not straying when the world would say otherwise," Pickering said.

WKBW Sarah Pickering of Gowanda and her baby Timothy, named after the Cardinal.

Pickering brought her young son, Timothy Michael, named after the cardinal.

"My husband and I both have a great love for him. We actually tried to see him on our honeymoon in New York City, but missed him. He was out that week. But when we found out we were expecting a boy, we thought that would be the best name for him," Pickering said.

I asked the woman what is keeping her, as a member of a younger generation, to remain in the Catholic Church, and she responded with deep faith.

WKBW Mass featuring the Cardinal.

“The body and blood of God, Jesus Christ, the grace of God,” she said.

David McElroy is with the Chopin Singing Society, which was part of the special Mass.

He was excited to be a part of the celebration and likes Dolan.

WKBW David McElroy is with the Chopin Singing Society.

“I tend to believe the same way he does,” McElroy said.

As for Malone’s appearance at the Mass, those I spoke to did not seem to mind his presences.

“It’s wonderful that he comes… we are all human, and we all make mistakes and God has shown us how to forgive,” Bonca said.

The Polish American Civic Affairs Committee will be honoring Dolan on Friday evening with a special humanitarian award.

WKBW Cardinal Dolan.

It will be at a sold-out dinner at the Jazzboline Ballroom in Amherst.

Others will also be honored; Former Gov. George Pataki will receive the Republican of the Year Award; former Buffalo Common Council member David Franczyk and former Erie County Judge Thomas Franczyk will be honored as Democrats of the Year. Philanthropists Margo and John Catsimatidis will also be honored.

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